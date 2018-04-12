Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective by investment analysts at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($76.54) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.36 ($73.28).

Shares of ETR:LEO traded down €0.52 ($0.64) on Wednesday, hitting €50.32 ($62.12). 187,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a one year low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a one year high of €66.20 ($81.73).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/leoni-leo-given-a-51-00-price-target-at-ubs-updated.html.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.