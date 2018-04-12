LePen (LEPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. LePen has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $286.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LePen coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LePen has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.05459290 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About LePen

LEPEN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen.

LePen Coin Trading

LePen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy LePen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LePen must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LePen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

