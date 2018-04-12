Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $405,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,284,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,833,000 after purchasing an additional 227,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 529,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,977. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $112,333.82, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

