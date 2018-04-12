Bell Canada (BCE) Position Raised by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,264,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Bell Canada makes up approximately 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.70% of Bell Canada worth $301,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Bell Canada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bell Canada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,350,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bell Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bell Canada by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,260,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bell Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins downgraded Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bell Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 971,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,665. Bell Canada has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $38,898.52, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Bell Canada had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bell Canada will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bell Canada announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. This is a boost from Bell Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Bell Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Bell Canada Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

