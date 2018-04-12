LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 134,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,876. The company has a market cap of $1,259.67, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.82 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $909,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LHC Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

