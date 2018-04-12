Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Liberty Broadband to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband’s peers have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Broadband and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Broadband Competitors 292 1474 2273 75 2.52

Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Liberty Broadband’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 15,532.30% 22.65% 20.03% Liberty Broadband Competitors 1,300.50% 28.94% 4.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $13.09 million $2.03 billion 13.66 Liberty Broadband Competitors $12.86 billion $1.94 billion 55.27

Liberty Broadband’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Broadband. Liberty Broadband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liberty Broadband peers beat Liberty Broadband on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in cable services and wireless telecommunications businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.

