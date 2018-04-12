Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,627 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Liberty Property Trust worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. AXA acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPT opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5,765.72, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPT. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

