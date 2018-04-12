Frontier Developments’ (LON:FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. FinnCap increased their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,332 ($18.83) to GBX 1,700 ($24.03) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,400 ($19.79) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,261.50 ($17.83).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,292 ($18.26) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 288 ($4.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,540 ($21.77).

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,899 million during the quarter.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

