Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ramsdens (RFX)

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 204 ($2.88) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RFX stock opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.59) on Tuesday. Ramsdens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.25 ($3.03).

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (Ramsdens) is a financial services provider and retailer. The Company operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchases of precious metals and Jewellery Retail. The Foreign Currency Exchange segment consists of primarily, the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes with prepaid travel cards and international bank to bank payments.

