LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.94 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $136,091.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00832152 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00165822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00061641 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE was first traded on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,975,060,138 tokens. LIFE’s official website is token.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIFE is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary goal is to be used for charitable causes. “

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

