Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

LGND opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3,451.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $529,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $401,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,587 shares of company stock worth $15,791,303. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 754,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 252,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ligand-pharmaceuticals-lgnd-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.