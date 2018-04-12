Lighthouse Group plc (LGT) Insider Richard Last Acquires 20,000 Shares

Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) insider Richard Last bought 20,000 shares of Lighthouse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £4,400 ($6,219.08).

LGT stock remained flat at $GBX 22.50 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lighthouse Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Lighthouse Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their target price on Lighthouse Group from GBX 27 ($0.38) to GBX 30 ($0.42) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/lighthouse-group-plc-lgt-insider-buys-4400-in-stock-updated.html.

Lighthouse Group Company Profile

Lighthouse Group plc is a diverse financial advice firm in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal activities are the provision of financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization to financial advisors operating from locations across the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments, which include National, Network and Wealth management.

