LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 27,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,740. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 114,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

