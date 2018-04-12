Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) will report $118.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limbach’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $114.00 million. Limbach reported sales of $133.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year sales of $118.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $474.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $515.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $519.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limbach.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,504. The firm has a market cap of $89.09, a PE ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Limbach has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

