Linamar (TSE:LNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Linamar (TSE:LNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

TSE LNR opened at C$71.87 on Thursday. Linamar has a one year low of C$54.36 and a one year high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.92%.

In related news, Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total value of C$43,908.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

