Linda Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Linda has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $181,516.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CoinsMarkets. Over the last week, Linda has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00675701 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006547 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000678 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00098037 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 8,938,371,617 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linda is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a masternode network that process almost-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

