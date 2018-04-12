Link Platform (LNK) Market Cap Hits $242,742.00

Link Platform (CURRENCY:LNK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Link Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $14.79 or 0.00200013 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and CoinExchange. Link Platform has a total market capitalization of $242,742.00 and $0.00 worth of Link Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Link Platform has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00818930 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014658 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00175846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Link Platform Token Profile

Link Platform launched on June 29th, 2017. Link Platform’s total supply is 34,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,415 tokens. Link Platform’s official website is ethereum.link. Link Platform’s official Twitter account is @linkplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Link Platform

Link Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Link Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Link Platform must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Link Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

