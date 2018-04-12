Lionsgate (LGF.A) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Lions Gate’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company's restructuring inititive is likely to put pressure on fiscal 2019 results. Furthermore, Lions Gate expects to return on growth track in fiscal 2020 compared with its earlier anticipation in fiscal 2019. Meanwhile, the company has been gaining from its focus on profitable areas and strategic buyouts like that of Starz, which is helping it to emerge as a major player in the TV space and regain lost ground in streaming network. Also, Lions Gate’s investment in The Immortals to capitalize on the rising popularity of eSports bodes well.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lionsgate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lionsgate to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lionsgate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Lionsgate stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lionsgate has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $5,478.04, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Lionsgate had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Lionsgate’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lionsgate will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

