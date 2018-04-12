LiqTech International (LIQT) Shares Down 22.4%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) shares traded down 22.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 2,630,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 627% from the average session volume of 361,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,554 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.81% of LiqTech International worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company that provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The Company develops and manufactures products of re-crystallized silicon carbide. It specializes in two business areas, which include ceramic membranes for liquid filtration, and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

