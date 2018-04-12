Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd (TSE:LIQ) Director John Robert Barnett Buys 5,000 Shares

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd (TSE:LIQ) Director John Robert Barnett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00.

TSE:LIQ opened at C$10.16 on Thursday. Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd has a 12-month low of C$8.78 and a 12-month high of C$12.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Liquor Stores N.A. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Liquor Stores N.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liquor Stores N.A. from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

Liquor Stores N.A. Company Profile

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

