LiteCoin Gold (LTG) Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges

LiteCoin Gold (CURRENCY:LTG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, LiteCoin Gold has traded flat against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. LiteCoin Gold has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteCoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00816823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00175834 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LiteCoin Gold Profile

LiteCoin Gold was first traded on October 21st, 2017. LiteCoin Gold’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens. The official website for LiteCoin Gold is www.litecoingold.info. LiteCoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @litecoingold.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Gold

LiteCoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase LiteCoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

