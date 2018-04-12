Litecoin Price Up 3% This Week (CRYPTO:LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.87 billion and $483.06 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $122.52 or 0.01591270 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Dgtmarket, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004705 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017274 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001251 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 56,048,763 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

