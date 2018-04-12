LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $660.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $39,047.00 and approximately $660.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00044782 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001934 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,874.50 or 3.36187000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00199262 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,522,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,000 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

