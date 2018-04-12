Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Lithia Motors worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,820,000 after buying an additional 76,601 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,686 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 419,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

LAD stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,520.76, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

