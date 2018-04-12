Littelfuse (LFUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $204.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,588. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $226.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5,054.67, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total value of $1,792,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meenal Sethna sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $726,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $15,271,800. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

