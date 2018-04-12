Financial Review: LivaNova (LIVN) vs. Elekta (EKTAY)

Elekta (OTCMKTS: EKTAY) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elekta and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta 0 1 0 0 2.00 LivaNova 1 2 4 0 2.43

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $80.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Given LivaNova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Elekta.

Volatility and Risk

Elekta has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Elekta pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. LivaNova does not pay a dividend. Elekta pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta 5.79% 9.72% 3.23% LivaNova -2.10% 9.37% 6.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Elekta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elekta and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta $1.23 billion 3.19 $14.30 million $0.04 265.50 LivaNova $1.01 billion 4.11 -$25.08 million $3.31 26.05

Elekta has higher revenue and earnings than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LivaNova beats Elekta on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elekta Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Leksell Gamma Knife, a system for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery; the Extend system for utilization of Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion; and Leksell Stereotactic System for neurosurgery and biopsies. Its neuroscience solutions comprise Gamma Knife radiosurgery for the treatment of brain disorders; stereotactic neurosurgery; and surgical navigation accessories, as well as Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography platform. The company also provides oncology treatment solutions, such as Precise Treatment System, a digital treatment system; Elekta Axesse, a stereotactic radiation therapy system; Elekta Compact, a gateway to RT for oncology centers; Elekta Synergy system that visualizes tumor targets and normal tissue, and their movement between and during fractions; treatment planning systems; oncology information systems solutions; Versa HD, a linear accelerator; and Elekta Infinity system for volumetric arc modulated therapy, as well as various treatment techniques. In addition, it offers brachytherapy solutions that include afterloading platforms; real-time prostate solutions; Oncentra Brachy, a radiotherapy treatment planning system; Esteya for treating skin cancer; and applicators. Further, the company provides software products, including MOSAIQ oncology information system; Oncology Informatics/Data Alliances that streamlines the flow of information in the cancer care team; medical oncology software; Clarity Soft Tissue Visualization, a software for radiation therapy; Monaco, a treatment planning system; Venezia, an applicator for treating gynecological cancer; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data solution. It also offers installation, implementation, training, education, and consultative services. It primarily serves hospitals and academic institutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products. Cardiac Surgery products include oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion, mechanical heart valves and tissue heart valves. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failure. Cardiac Rhythm Management products include high-voltage defibrillators Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy device (CRT-D) and low-voltage pacemakers. The Neuromodulation segment is engaged in the design, development and marketing of neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment resistant depression.

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.