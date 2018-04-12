Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a $51.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

NYSE:LYV opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7,768.86, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $49.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 379.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

