Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOB. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.16. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $30.05.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 14.71%. sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $199,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,843. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 88,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sandler O’Neill” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/live-oak-bancshares-lob-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-sandler-oneill-updated-updated.html.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.