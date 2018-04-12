LKQ Co. (LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,960. The firm has a market cap of $11,805.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.89. LKQ has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $445,415.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,832,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in LKQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 83,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LKQ by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 358,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 102,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

