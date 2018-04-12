Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,187.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.89. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.81%. analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 6.01%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

