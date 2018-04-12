Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Walmart (WMT)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Thursday, April 5th, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.04.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,687. Walmart has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $256,097.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 244,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 448,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 140,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 30,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

