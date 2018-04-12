Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Set at $23.00 by Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned a $23.00 target price by research analysts at Loop Capital in a report released on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.03 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,698,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,023.42, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,710,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 64.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,053 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $22,398,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 871,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,992,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after acquiring an additional 649,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Set at $23.00 by Loop Capital” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/loop-capital-reiterates-23-00-price-target-for-bed-bath-beyond-bbby-updated.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.