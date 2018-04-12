Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $337.72 Million (CRYPTO:LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00007515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, Loopring has traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $337.72 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00837324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00165143 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,956,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,074,043 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. “

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, HitBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

