LoopUp Group’s (LOOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.71) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LOOP stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 430 ($6.08). The company had a trading volume of 21,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,651. LoopUp Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 413 ($5.84).

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc, formerly LoopUp Group Limited, is a software-as-a-service provider of remote meetings. The Company’s product, LoopUp, is designed to eliminate frustrations associated with conference calls and deliver a remote meeting experience for mainstream business users. For hosts, the LoopUp meeting includes ability to create a meeting invite directly from Microsoft Outlook in over two clicks; a call start alert to their desktop and mobile/tablet devices as soon as their first invited guest joins the meeting; ability to identify who has the distracting background noise and mute their line, and ability to allow other guests to share their screen at the host’s discretion.

