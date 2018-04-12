LottoCoin (LOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

LottoCoin (CURRENCY:LOT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. LottoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LottoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LottoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LottoCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.01573150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004889 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017423 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00021663 BTC.

LottoCoin Coin Profile

LOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2013. LottoCoin’s total supply is 14,491,014,421 coins. LottoCoin’s official website is lottocoin.org. LottoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Lotto_Coin.

LottoCoin Coin Trading

LottoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy LottoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LottoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LottoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LottoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LottoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.