Insider Selling: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Major Shareholder Sells 4,363 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $47,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,318,911 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Louis Berkman Investment Co also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 4,716 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $51,876.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 532 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,852.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 14,411 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $160,394.43.

On Friday, March 9th, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 4,840 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $53,530.40.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 10,566 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $116,754.30.

On Monday, March 5th, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 2,300 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 1,393 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $15,323.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 26 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 1,642 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $18,094.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 2,803 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $30,861.03.

AP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 26,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 83,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

