SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 986,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after buying an additional 309,870 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 85,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 243,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.04. 3,928,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $72,326.20, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

