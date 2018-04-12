LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tapestry (TPR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,458 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,257,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,498,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,505,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,987.66, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

In other Tapestry news, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $214,059.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,551 shares of company stock worth $7,020,158. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

