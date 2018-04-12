LPL Financial LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of BATS LEAD opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

