LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust (YMLP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust (NYSEARCA:YMLP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.54% of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA YMLP opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Exchange Traded Concepts Trust has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

