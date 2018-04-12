LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in STORE Capital (STOR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in STORE Capital by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Volk acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $4,868.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

