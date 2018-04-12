LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.69% of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,648,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,696,000.

iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,422. iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $106.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0902 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

