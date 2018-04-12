Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equifax to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

EFX stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. Equifax has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,036.48, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $838.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

