L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in L3 Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 60,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in L3 Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in L3 Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3 Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in L3 Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 368,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $210.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,322.99, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies has a one year low of $159.43 and a one year high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total transaction of $361,169.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $8,048,810.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,013 shares of company stock valued at $107,719,251. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

