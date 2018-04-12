LPL Financial LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in STERIS (STE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $128,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,415 shares of company stock worth $7,178,536 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STERIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on STERIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,899.35, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

