LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aetna by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after buying an additional 84,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aetna by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Aetna by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aetna in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aetna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AET. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.89 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of AET traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Aetna Inc has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $56,845.49, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

