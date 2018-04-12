LPL Financial LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (ACWF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.42% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

ACWF opened at $30.84 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $34.07.

