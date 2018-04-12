LPL Financial LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mallinckrodt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,621,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 520,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,522,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,255,000 after purchasing an additional 360,516 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,535,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 482,591 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $30,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 3,527,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.18. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $1,296.98, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MNK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

