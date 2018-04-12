Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a $192.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 9,513 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $1,673,622.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,552,850.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,410 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $252,855.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,653. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,840.44, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $191.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

