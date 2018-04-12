LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,560.52, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.32.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,991.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 7,066,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $108,826,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,121,629 shares of company stock worth $109,702,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

VRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

